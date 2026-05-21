Division of Public Assistance Launches New Mobile-Friendly Application for Services to Simplify Access to Public Assistance Programs

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ANCHORAGE, AK—Alaskans can now apply for multiple public assistance programs directly from their phone through a new Application for Services that makes it easier to apply for benefits online. The application allows new applicants to apply for one or multiple public assistance programs using a single streamlined form and replaces the previous paper form and SNAP-only online application. Paper applications will continue to remain available for those who prefer that option.
Available through the Alaska Connect Portal, the application uses a smart form that tailors questions based on the programs selected by the applicant, reducing unnecessary paperwork and simplifying the process.
“This launch reflects the department’s broader effort to modernize how Alaskans connect with public assistance services,” said Commissioner, Heidi Hedberg. “Over the past several years, the Division of Public Assistance has continued to meet key modernization milestones focused on improving secure access, streamlining processes, and creating a more user-friendly experience. This new online smart form is another important step toward building a modern, reliable system that better serves Alaska’s families, seniors, and vulnerable populations.”
Applicants can use the new online Application for Services system to apply for:
- MAGI Medicaid (Modified Adjusted Gross Income)
- Medicaid (Aged, Blind and Disabled)
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
- Adult Public Assistance (APA)
- Alaska Temporary Assistance Program (ATAP)
- Senior Benefits
- Long-Term Care
- General Relief Assistance
Applicants can also upload supporting documents directly through the application, including pay stubs, identification, birth certificates and utility expense documentation. Submitting required materials at the time of application can help reduce processing delays.
After submitting an application, users may also choose to receive confirmation by text message or email that includes the date and time their application was received.
The online Application for Services has been approved by both the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), ensuring the application meets federal requirements for the programs it supports.
Alaskans who do not have access to a mobile device or prefer in-person assistance can still apply by calling the Division of Public Assistance at 1-800-478-7778 or visiting a local office. Learn more about available services by visiting the Division of Public Assistance website at https://health.alaska.gov/en/division-of-public-assistance/
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