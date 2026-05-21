Division of Public Assistance Launches New Mobile-Friendly Application for Services to Simplify Access to Public Assistance Programs

ANCHORAGE, AK—Alaskans can now apply for multiple public assistance programs directly from their phone through a new Application for Services that makes it easier to apply for benefits online. The application allows new applicants to apply for one or multiple public assistance programs using a single streamlined form and replaces the previous paper form and SNAP-only online application. Paper applications will continue to remain available for those who prefer that option.

Available through the Alaska Connect Portal, the application uses a smart form that tailors questions based on the programs selected by the applicant, reducing unnecessary paperwork and simplifying the process.

“This launch reflects the department’s broader effort to modernize how Alaskans connect with public assistance services,” said Commissioner, Heidi Hedberg. “Over the past several years, the Division of Public Assistance has continued to meet key modernization milestones focused on improving secure access, streamlining processes, and creating a more user-friendly experience. This new online smart form is another important step toward building a modern, reliable system that better serves Alaska’s families, seniors, and vulnerable populations.” See also Fairbanks Man Sentenced To 90 Years for the Murder of His Co-Defendant from Prior Armed Robbery

Applicants can use the new online Application for Services system to apply for: