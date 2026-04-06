Coast Guard rescues 5 people near Aleutian Islands







JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard rescued five people Thursday from a fishing vessel taking on water near Umnak Island, Alaska.

No injuries were reported.

The fishing vessel remains aground on the northern shoreline of Umnak Island.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. Thursday, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Arctic District Command Center in Juneau received a call from the crew of fishing vessel Ocean Bay stating they were aground and taking on water.

Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak. Watchstanders also diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751) crew and transmitted an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to notify mariners the area of the situation.

At approximately 5 a.m., good Samaritan vessel Seafreeze Alaska arrived on scene and relayed communication between Ocean Bay and the command center.

The Hercules aircrew and Waesche crew arrived on scene at approximately 8 a.m. to relieve the Seafreeze Alaska crew and maintain communication with Ocean Bay. During this time, the Ocean Bay crew was able to successfully dewater the vessel and stop the source of the flooding.

The Jayhawk aircrew arrived on scene at approximately 11:15 a.m. and successfully hoisted all five people from the vessel before transporting them to awaiting emergency medical services in Dutch Harbor.

Resolve Marine has been contracted to oversee salvage operations of the grounded vessel.

“The successful rescue of five individuals from the fishing vessel Ocean Bay is a direct result of the integrated and highly professional efforts of our personnel,” said Chief Petty Officer Alex Washington, a command duty officer at the Arctic District Command Center. “This operation emphasizes the effectiveness of our coordinated search and rescue capabilities and our unwavering commitment to preserving life at sea.”

-USCG-