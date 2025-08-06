Coast Guard rescues 4 people from sinking vessel in Gulf of Alaska









KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard rescued four people from a sinking vessel in the Gulf of Alaska, Friday.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Arctic District command center in Juneau received a report at approximately 10:17 a.m. that the 110-foot tug vessel Sea Ranger was taking on water 130 miles south of Cordova.

Watchstanders directed the launch of an HC-130 Super Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak to respond.

The aircrew located the vessel at approximately 1:08 p.m. and established communications with the crew.

The vessel crew reported they were not in distress. The aircrew delivered a dewatering pump to the vessel and returned to the air station.

At 3:57 p.m., Coast Guard watchstanders received another report from the vessel stating they were adrift, had smoke in the engine room, were taking on water, and were unable to start their dewatering pumps.

Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and an HC-130 Super Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak.

At approximately 7:42 p.m., the helicopter aircrew arrived on scene and hoisted all four individuals from the vessel.

The survivors were taken to awaiting emergency medical services in Cordova for evaluation where no medical concerns were reported.

“Given its remote location in the Gulf of Alaska, this challenging rescue resulted in the best possible outcome and demonstrated the dedication and professionalism of Coast Guard aircrews,” said Lt. Evan Sutton, search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard Arctic District. “These mariners were well-equipped and demonstrated the importance of having appropriate lifesaving and communications equipment on hand such as life rafts, survival suits, and long-range distress communication devices.”

USCG