Coast Guard rescues 5 people near False Pass











KODIAK — The Coast Guard rescued five people Thursday after their 58-foot fishing vessel, Oracle, ran aground near False Pass.

At 4:48 a.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic received a report that the vessel had run aground on the south end of False Pass with five people aboard.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, deployed to Forward Operating Site Cold Bay.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 6:16 a.m., hoisted all five people from the vessel and transported them to Anna Livingston Memorial Clinic in Cold Bay. Minor injuries were reported.

For media inquiries, contact the Coast Guard Arctic District Public Affairs Office at USCGAlaska@uscg.mil.