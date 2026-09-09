UPDATE: Coast Guard locates missing boaters near St. Lawrence Island











JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard concluded its search efforts for three missing boaters following the rescue of one survivor and the recovery of two deceased from the water approximately 4 miles east of St. Lawrence Island, Monday.

A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Air Station Kodiak located the survivor clinging on the capsized vessel at approximately 3 p.m. and deployed a raft along with survival equipment.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Arctic District command center coordinated the rescue of the survivor with the Northwest Explorer, a nearby good Samaritan vessel.

Before departing the scene to refuel, the HC-130 aircrew deployed a line of flares to guide the Northwest Explorer to the overturned vessel.

The 15-year-old survivor was rescued from the overturned skiff, experiencing symptoms of hypothermia.

The two deceased were also recovered from the water unresponsive, taken aboard the good Samaritan vessel, and transported to Nome with the survivor.

The Coast Guard Arctic District coordinated search efforts with the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, the Air Force 176th Rescue Wing and 211th Rescue Squadron from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska State Troopers, and local authorities in Savoonga.

In total, two HC-130s, two MH 60 Jayhawk helicopters from Air Station Kodiak, and a C-130 with Air Force Para-Rescue Jumpers from the 176th Rescue Wing were also launched to assist.

“Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and communities affected by the tragic loss of these two mariners,” said Rear Adm. Bob Little, the commander of the Arctic District. “We are grateful for the incredible efforts of the motor vessel Northwest Explorer, Federal, State, Village first responders and mission partners who assisted in the effort that resulted in a life saved.”

Initial press release.