Coast Guard rescues man from downed aircraft near Haines









JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard rescued a man from a downed aircraft near Haines, Sunday.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., watchstanders at the Coast Guard Arctic District Command Center in Juneau received a signal from the aircraft’s Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) transmitting in the Chilkat mountains, approximately 35 miles south of Haines.

Personnel at Haines Airport reported the aircraft, a two-seat single-engine airplane, had departed earlier that morning but had not returned.

Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska assumed Search and Rescue Mission command for the case. Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka to search for the plane.

The aircrew located the overturned aircraft at 10:25 a.m. near the Endicott River.

The helicopter crew landed near the plane and safely transferred the pilot, the sole occupant of the plane, to the helicopter with no reported injuries. The aircrew transported him to Juneau in good condition.

