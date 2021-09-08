Coast Guard Rescues Overdue Boater on Naked Island





KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard rescued an overdue boater Monday from Naked Island near Juneau.

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the boater at approximately 2:40 a.m. and safely transported him to the Juneau airport.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Juneau command center received a call from the boater’s friend at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, who notified them of an overdue boater in an 18-foot skiff.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of a crew and 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station Juneau, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Liberty, and an aircrew from Air Station Sitka. The Liberty crew was able to locate the overdue boater and his skiff on the shore.

“We want to stress the importance of having proper survival gear on board in case of emergencies,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Bitinas, a command center watchstander for Sector Juneau. “In this case, the boater’s survival equipment helped us see him from a distance and locate him more quickly.”



