Coast Guard rescues plane crash survivor northwest of Juneau





KODIAK, Alaska – The Coast Guard rescued a plane crash survivor approximately 35 miles northwest of Juneau, Sunday.

Sector Southeast Alaska command center personnel launched an MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Air Station Sitka at 5:38 p.m. to respond to the last known position of an emergency locator transmitter (ELT) alert near Excursion Inlet.

At 7:05 p.m., the aircrew located the single engine fixed wing crash site, lowered their rescue swimmer, and extracted the survivor from the crash. The survivor was reported to be the only person on the aircraft and was transferred in critical condition to awaiting local emergency medical services at the Juneau International Airport.

Coast Guard District Seventeen command center personnel received the ELT alert at approximately 5:31 p.m. and confirmed receipt of the alert with other aircraft in the vicinity before relaying the information to Sector Southeast Alaska command center personnel to respond.

“Massive thanks and a job well done to the expeditious work of the aircrew that conducted this rescue,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Bitinas, a situation unit watchstander at Sector Southeast Alaska command center. “This individual’s life was saved due to their actions.”



