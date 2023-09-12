Coast Guard rescues plane crash survivor northwest of Juneau

By on Comments Off on Coast Guard rescues plane crash survivor northwest of Juneau


A Coast Guard petty officer approaches a plane crash site near Excursion Inlet, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2023. One survivor was pulled from the wreckage and was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at Juneau International Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
A Coast Guard petty officer approaches a plane crash site near Excursion Inlet, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2023. One survivor was pulled from the wreckage and was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at Juneau International Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

KODIAK, Alaska – The Coast Guard rescued a plane crash survivor approximately 35 miles northwest of Juneau, Sunday.

Sector Southeast Alaska command center personnel launched an MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Air Station Sitka at 5:38 p.m. to respond to the last known position of an emergency locator transmitter (ELT) alert near Excursion Inlet.

At 7:05 p.m., the aircrew located the single engine fixed wing crash site, lowered their rescue swimmer, and extracted the survivor from the crash. The survivor was reported to be the only person on the aircraft and was transferred in critical condition to awaiting local emergency medical services at the Juneau International Airport.

Coast Guard District Seventeen command center personnel received the ELT alert at approximately 5:31 p.m. and confirmed receipt of the alert with other aircraft in the vicinity before relaying the information to Sector Southeast Alaska command center personnel to respond.

“Massive thanks and a job well done to the expeditious work of the aircrew that conducted this rescue,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Bitinas, a situation unit watchstander at Sector Southeast Alaska command center. “This individual’s life was saved due to their actions.”


  , , , , , ,

Coast Guard rescues plane crash survivor northwest of Juneau added by on
View all posts by

See also  This Day in Alaska History-September 12th, 1922