Coast Guard rescues three from the water near Kayak Island

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard rescued three survivors after they abandoned ship 58 miles east of Kayak Island, Alaska, Sunday.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka recovered all three survivors from the water and safely transported them to Yakutat where they were reported to be in stable condition.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic command center received notification at 4:23 a.m. from fishing vessel Tsiu after they lost power due to an electrical fire. The vessel deployed its anchor but continued drifting and was at risk of running aground. Watchstanders requested the launch of the Coast Guard helicopter crew and issued an urgent marine information broadcast to alert nearby vessels of the situation.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene at 12:07 p.m. and hoisted all three survivors from the water.

Following the hoist, the Tsiu continued to drift prior to catching anchor east of Kayak Island.

The owner is currently making arrangements to salvage the vessel.

On-scene weather at the time was 29-mph winds, 15-foot seas with an air and water temperature of 47 degrees.



