Coast Guard Responders Suspend Search along Gastineau Channel

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka conducts a search along the Gastineau Channel after a vessel was found unmanned and adrift near the Juneau-Douglas Bridge. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Norcross.
JUNEAU, Alaska — Coast Guard responders suspended the search for a potential person in the water from an unmanned and adrift vessel found in Gastineau Channel, Friday.
Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders contacted the vessel owner and a person who was reported potentially aboard, both stated they were safe. They had not been on the vessel and there were no other signs of distress or reports received.
About 10:30 a.m., sector watchstanders received a report via 911 dispatchers that a vessel had been found unmanned and adrift near the fuel docks north of the Juneau-Douglas Bridge. A Juneau Police Department officer and fuel dock employees were able to get a hold of the vessel and tie it off to the dock. The officer reported that the engine was running but not in gear.
A 45-foot Response-Boat Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Juneau and an MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka launched in response and searched along the channel for four hours before the search was suspended at sunset.
The vessel was relocated to the harbor. Watchstanders were unable to determine how the vessel became adrift.
-USCG-
Written by: 17th District online newsroom on Nov 30, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News