Coast Guard responding to reports of landslides in Haines

JUNEAU, Alaska – Multiple Coast Guard units from Southeast Alaska are currently making preparations to provide emergency support to the residents of Haines following several reports of mudslides in and around the town.
“At this point we are aware that damage has occurred in the town of Haines following the report of multiple landslides in the borough,” said Capt. Stephen White, commander Coast Guard Sector Juneau. “The scope of the damage is unknown at this time but we are proactively moving several assets and personnel to provide assistance to local first responders and the residents who may have been impacted by the landslides.”
A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka has been launched to assist and the crews of the Coast Guard Cutters Liberty and Anacapa have been ordered to make preparations to sail to Haines in order to provide additional support. A Coast Guard Station Juneau 45-foot Response boat crew has also launched.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Juneau were contacted by the Haines Borough Police Department at 1:36 p.m. of the damage and began launching assets at approximately 1:45 p.m.
