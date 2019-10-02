Coast Guard Responds to Vessel Aground near Sitka

- Home
SITKA, Alaska — The Coast Guard is responding to a vessel aground near Sitka, Alaska, Tuesday.
The 30-foot fishing vessel, Miss Kaycie, broke free from its mooring in Sitka Harbor and drifted onto the rocks near the University of Alaska Southeast campus with an estimated 50 gallons of fuel aboard. The vessel owner has been identified and is working with Hansen Maritime on a salvage and recovery plan.
The Coast Guard opened the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund (OSLTF) in the amount of $20,000 and has contracted Hansen Maritime to remove any potential pollutants. The OSLTF is a federal fund used for responding to actual or potential pollution incidents.
“The OSLTF has been opened to ensure potential pollutants on the vessel are removed safely, timely, and effectively,” said Ensign Stephen Mueller, command duty officer of Sector Juneau Command Center. “Our priority here is to mitigate any pollution threats to the maritime environment.”
There are no reports of injuries or pollution. The cause of the grounding has not yet been identified.
Source: USCG
Written by: 17th District online newsroom on Oct 2, 2019.
