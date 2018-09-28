Coast Guard Searching for Man Near St. Matthew Island

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard is searching for a man last seen aboard a fishing boat north of St. Matthew Island Thursday.
A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak C-130 Hercules aircrew launched from Kotzebue and is searching for the man along with the crew of fishing vessels Clipper Epic, Frontier Spirit and Frontier Mariner. The man was initially reported missing to the Coast Guard by the master of the 162-foot fishing vessel Clipper Epic at about 12:40 p.m., approximately 60 miles north of St. Matthew Island in the Bering Sea.
Watchstanders in the 17th District command center in Juneau issued an urgent marine information broadcast to alert potential good Samaritans.
The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro has been sent to assist in the search.
Search conditions include 15 mph winds, 5-foot seas, 10-mile visibility, an air temperature of 48 degrees and a water temperature of 50 degrees.
“The Coast Guard, the crew of Clipper Epic and others are doing everything we can to find this man,” said Maren Murphy, Coast Guard 17th District command duty officer for the case. “We plan to search through the night.”
Source: USCG