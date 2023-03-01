Coast Guard Sector Juneau, contractors successfully recover submerged tugboat





JUNEAU, Alaska — Recovery of the tugboat Tagish was successful, and the vessel was secured on the beach at the National Guard Dock in Gastineau Channel, Feb. 19.

Contractors dewatered and defueled the 107-foot tugboat prior to dismantling and placing on a barge, in pieces, for its final disposal out-of-state.

The Coast Guard’s mission during this recovery was to maximize maritime environmental protection where the tugboat was submerged. Melino’s Marine Services, the contracted salvage company, successfully removed the vessel with their barge and crane system to accomplish this.

“The cooperative efforts from federal, state, and local entities in mitigating the risks to the environment were key to the success of this event,” said Capt. Darwin Jensen, commanding officer, Sector Juneau. “Establishing these relationships not only ensures we build a safer community but also promotes marine environmental safety in our backyards.”



