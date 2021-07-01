Coast Guard, State and Local Authorities Ramp Up for Heightened BUI Awareness, Enforcement Weekend







ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), as well as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are preparing for Operation Dry Water 2021 to commence in Alaska Friday through the holiday weekend.

Boaters can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence on waters throughout the state. Alaska suffered 24 recreational boating fatalities in 2020–the highest number of deaths on the water in the last five years.

Of those 24 lost lives, six were alcohol related. Operation Dry Water is a national campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents while fostering a stronger, more visible deterrent to alcohol and drug use on the water. The operation focuses on spreading awareness of the danger of boating under the influence as well as changing cultural acceptance of boating while intoxicated.

“Operating a vessel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs poses a serious risk to the safety of the boating public,” said Capt. Jason Brennell, chief of enforcement for the Coast Guard 17th District in Juneau. “Our cutter and small boat crews will be vigilantly patrolling Alaskan waters over the holiday weekend and throughout the summer to encourage safe boating habits and enforce regulations.”

Nationwide, alcohol continued to be the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents in 2020, accounting for over 100 deaths, or 18 percent of total fatalities. Operating a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher is against federal law and most state laws. Alcohol can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time. It can also increase fatigue and susceptibility to the effects of cold-water immersion. Sun, wind, noise, vibration, and motion intensify the side effects of alcohol, drugs, and some medications. Impairment can be even more dangerous for boaters than for drivers.

Persons found to be boating under the influence can expect to incur severe penalties. If a boat operator is BUI, the voyage may be terminated, the boat may be impounded and the operator may be arrested. Penalties can include fines, jail, loss of boating privileges and even loss of driving privileges.

For more details on the campaign, visit https://www.nasbla.org/operationdrywater/home .

