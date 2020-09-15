Coast Guard Station Juneau Crew, ADFG, Assist Family in Distress near Marmion Island

KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Station Juneau 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew assisted a family of seven by towing their disabled 22-foot sailing vessel to South Douglas Harbor in Juneau, Alaska, Sunday.
Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received a mayday broadcast from a vessel in vicinity of Marmion Islands via Channel 16 VHF-FM radio. In response, good Samaritans aboard fishing vessel Jenny May received the broadcast and proceeded to the disabled vessel to assist.
The sailing vessel was confirmed to be the vessel in distress, and was reported to have been low on fuel with a broken rudder, with two adults and five children aboard.
Officers aboard an Alaska Department of Fish and Game vessel, the Medeia, initiated the vessel tow and transferred six people aboard to the Medeia.
Due to rough weather conditions, a Station Juneau 45-foot RBM crew was launched to assist.
The crew arrived on scene and further towed the vessel to South Douglas Boat Harbor.
“Cases like this make my job and the long hours worth it,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony DeLorenzo, an engineer aboard the RBM. “When I’m able to help save a family, it’s extremely rewarding to see how grateful people are for you and for what you do.”
