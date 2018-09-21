Coast Guard Suspends Search for a Missing Man in Kake

- Home
JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard suspended the search Thursday for missing 55-year-old Reginald Skeek Jr, who reportedly fell from a pier in Kake.
A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew searched the shoreline and surrounding waters in an effort to locate the male.
Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received notification at 7:55 a.m., Thursday, from a family member of the missing man reporting his unknown whereabouts since Wednesday afternoon. Residents of Kake, Alaska State Troopers and Village Public Safety Officers assisted in the search.
“Suspending a search is one of the hardest decisions we make in the Coast Guard,” said Cmdr. Byron Hayes, Sector Juneau search and rescue mission coordinator. “The decision is made with great care and deliberation, and with heavy hearts for the family and friends of the missing man.”
Source: USCG