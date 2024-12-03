Coast Guard suspends search for multiple people near Couverden Point





ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard has suspended its search Monday morning for five people after their fishing boat reportedly capsized near Couverden Point, Alaska, pending the development of new information.

Coast Guard crews searched for nearly 24 hours, covering more than 108 square nautical miles.

“We stand in sorrow and solidarity with the friends and family of the people we were not able to find over the past 24 hours,” said Chief Warrant Officer James Koon, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska. “I am deeply grateful for the swiftness of our crews and other search assets who came together to amplify our efforts and completely saturate our search areas. Our collective hearts are with the friends and families of the who are experiencing the effects from this loss.”

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska

Coast Guard Air Station Sitka

Coast Guard Station Juneau

Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20)

Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Denman (WPC 1149)

Alaska Marine Highway System motor vessel Hubbard

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska watchstanders received the mayday call at approximately 12:07 a.m. on VHF-FM channel 16 from the crew aboard the fishing vessel Wind Walker reporting they were overturning.

Anyone with new information about this situation is requested to contact Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska watchstanders at 907-463-2980.



