Coast Guard terminates commercial passenger vessel in Sitka











JUNEAU, Alaska — U.S. Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska personnel terminated the voyage of a commercial passenger vessel operating in Sitka, Aug. 20.

Law enforcement officers from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Pike (WPB 87365) boarded the foreign-built vessel and confirmed it was conducting passenger operations outside the geographic area authorized by its Maritime Administration waiver.

The vessel’s voyage was terminated, and the Pike’s crew escorted the vessel safely back to Sitka Harbor.

“Operating a foreign-built vessel as a commercial passenger vessel without valid federal waivers directly undermines the U.S. maritime industry and bypasses critical regulatory oversight designed to protect the safety and security of the public,” said Coast Guard Capt. Ginny Nadolny, commander of Sector Southeast Alaska. “Coastwise trade laws are enforced to maintain a level playing field for domestic operators and ensure passenger safety. The Coast Guard will continue to identify and stop unauthorized passenger operations across Southeast Alaska.”

Members of the public can verify if a charter vessel is operating legally by ensuring their captain has a merchant mariner credential and is compliant with safety requirements before boarding. Do not board a vessel that appears unsafe or unauthorized, and report suspected unauthorized charter activity through established Coast Guard channels. To report potential unauthorized passenger operations in Southeast Alaska, please contact the Sector Southeast Alaska command center at 907-463-2980, email SCCSoutheastAlaska@uscg.mil, or submit a tip through CGIS Tips at TipForm.

-USCG-