Coast Guard Tows Disabled Vessel in Anderson Bay, near Valdez

Sep 4, 2018.
45-foot Response Boat-Medium. Image-USCG

KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Station Valdez 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew towed a disabled and adrift vessel with three people aboard in Anderson Bay, approximately 8 miles from Valdez, Alaska, Sunday.

All three people aboard the vessel were safely towed back to Valdez in good condition.
Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command center watchstanders received a call from the Valdez harbormaster reporting a disabled vessel in the vicinity of Anderson Bay. The vessel was reported as adrift with three people aboard, and they had a cell phone as their sole means of communication. Sector Anchorage command center issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a station Valdez boat crew. Once on scene, the Coast Guard members were able to locate the adrift vessel and safely tow them back into port.


“In Alaska, you have to prepare for the unknown and emergencies while at sea,” said Jimmy Belcher, a Sector Anchorage command center duty watchstander. “Having a working VHF-FM radio is critical for mariners because it may be the only way for vessels in distress to communicate in an area with little or no cell service.”

