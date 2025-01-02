Coastal Plain oil and gas lease sale bid opening rescheduled to January 10

One-day delay due to National Day of Mourning for President Carter
WASHINGTON — Tuesday the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced the bid opening for the second congressionally-mandated oil and gas lease sale for the Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (Refuge) will be held on Jan. 10, 2025, a day later than previously announced. This date change comes after President Biden issued the Executive Order Providing for the Closing of Executive Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government on January 9, 2025, in honor of the passing of President Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States.
Nothing else about the lease sale has changed since it was previously announced on Dec. 9, including that bids must be received by Monday, Jan. 6.
The Coastal Plain Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement, Record of Decision, and associated documents are available for review at the BLM National NEPA Register.
Notice of the second lease sale is posted on the BLM’s lease sale webpage for Alaska. The notice of the new sale date is expected to appear in the Federal Register on Jan. 3.
-BLM-