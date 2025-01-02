Coastal Plain oil and gas lease sale bid opening rescheduled to January 10

One-day delay due to National Day of Mourning for President Carter

Nothing else about the lease sale has changed since it was previously announced on Dec. 9, including that bids must be received by Monday, Jan. 6.

BLM National NEPA Register . The Coastal Plain Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement, Record of Decision, and associated documents are available for review at the

BLM’s lease sale webpage for Alaska . The notice of the new sale date is expected to appear in the Federal Register on Jan. 3. Notice of the second lease sale is posted on the. The notice of the new sale date is expected to appear in theon Jan. 3.