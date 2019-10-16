Cold Case Investigation Unit Webpage Goes Public

- Home
(ANCHORAGE) — An updated webpage placed online by the Alaska Department of Public Safety is intended to keep the public better informed of its cold-case and missing persons investigations and encourage people to come forward to help solve some longstanding cold cases. The Cold Case Investigation Unit (CCIU) webpage, which went live on Monday, lists the names of unresolved homicide case victims statewide and those of persons who have gone missing under causes that remain undetermined.
“In a sense, we’re offering this revamped webpage as a call to action,” said Colonel Barry Wilson, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “We’re hoping the public will be inspired to get involved and help put more of these cases to rest. Any new information, DNA as a family member or dental records which may be matched to newly or previously discovered remains that have gone unidentified, can bring closure to an investigation.”
The CCIU, overseen by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, was formed in 2002 to review and re-examine unsolved cases dating back as far as 1961. With the advancement of DNA technology, the CCIU and the Missing Persons Clearinghouse have solved homicides and missing persons cases by working with victims’ family members who’ve come forward to provide DNA. Cold case and missing persons investigations in the news include the arrest of Steven H. Downs, of Auburn, Maine, for the 1993 murder and sexual assault of Sophie Sergie; the arrest of Donald F. McQuade, of Gresham, Oregon, in the 1978 sexual assault and murder of Shelley Connolly; and the identification of remains found in 1995 as those of Ronald Oquilluk, missing since 1987.
To view the CCIU webpage, visit https://dps.alaska.gov/AST/ABI/ColdCase.
Written by: Kenneth Marsh | DPS on Oct 16, 2019.
