College of Indigenous Studies seeks artist for logo design





The University of Alaska Fairbanks College of Indigenous Studies is seeking an artist to design a logo for the college.

Artists interested in working with the college on the design project should submit portfolios and resumes using the online submission form. The deadline for applications is July 8, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. The projected date for completion of the logo is Aug. 30, 2024.

Visit the College of Indigenous Studies website for more information about the college and its campuses, departments and programs. Additional parameters for the logo project are available on the submission form.



