Colorado Man Dies in ATV Accident on Jim Creek Trail Saturday





AST reports that the remains of the Colorado man who died in an off-road vehicle accident on Saturday evening have been turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

At 8:19 pm on Saturday, troopers were alerted to an ATV crash in the Jim Creek area in the Mat-Su.

Troopers and EMS responded to the area approximately three miles from the trailhead and located 38-year-old Christopher Andersen of Colorado pinned beneath an ATV at the bottom of a 25-foot dropoff. When checked, he was found deceased and was pronounced so at the scene.

It was reported that Andersen was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the crash.

AST also said that they “believe that alcohol is a contributing factor.”

Andersen’s next of kin were notified of the incident and his passing.

The investigation into Andersen’s death is continuing.



