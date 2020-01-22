Comment Period Extended for Analysis of National Petroleum Reserve Plan
ANCHORAGE – The Bureau of Land Management has extended the public comment period for the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska Integrated Activity Plan/Draft Environmental Impact Statement (NPR-A IAP Draft EIS). The new deadline is 10 p.m. (Alaska Standard Time) Feb. 5, extending the previous timeline from 45 days to 60.
The BLM extended the public comment period in response to an abundance of stakeholder requests. In that spirit, the public is encouraged to examine the Draft EIS, including sections pertaining to their interests and share their feedback. Public input could impact the alternative or combinations of alternatives the BLM selects in a Final EIS and the subsequent Record of Decision.
“Public comments are a critical part of our environmental review process,” said BLM State Director, Chad Padgett. “We want to make sure that everyone with an interest in Alaska’s public lands have an opportunity to review our work and share their feedback.”
NPR-A IAP Draft EIS Comments can be submitted in a variety of ways:
Your comments on our environmental reviews matter. To learn more about BLM Alaska planning efforts and how to make comments that make a difference, visit www.blm.gov/alaska/comment123.
###
Comment Period Extended for Analysis of National Petroleum Reserve Plan
ANCHORAGE – The Bureau of Land Management has extended the public comment period for the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska Integrated Activity Plan/Draft Environmental Impact Statement (NPR-A IAP Draft EIS). The new deadline is 10 p.m. (Alaska Standard Time) Feb. 5, extending the previous timeline from 45 days to 60.
The BLM extended the public comment period in response to an abundance of stakeholder requests. In that spirit, the public is encouraged to examine the Draft EIS, including sections pertaining to their interests and share their feedback. Public input could impact the alternative or combinations of alternatives the BLM selects in a Final EIS and the subsequent Record of Decision.
“Public comments are a critical part of our environmental review process,” said BLM State Director, Chad Padgett. “We want to make sure that everyone with an interest in Alaska’s public lands have an opportunity to review our work and share their feedback.”
NPR-A IAP Draft EIS Comments can be submitted in a variety of ways:
Your comments on our environmental reviews matter. To learn more about BLM Alaska planning efforts and how to make comments that make a difference, visit www.blm.gov/alaska/comment123.
###
Share this: