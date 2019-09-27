Comment Period Extended for Proposed Ambler Road Draft Analysis
New Oct. 29 deadline gives members of the public 15 additional days to provide input
ANCHORAGE — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) extended the deadline Thursday for public comments on the proposed Ambler Mining District Industrial Access Road Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) from 45 to 60 days, moving the deadline to Oct. 29, 2019.
The extension was provided in recognition of subsistence/hunting season and the number of interested communities in the region, and public meetings remain on schedule.
Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the environmental review process by attending one of the meetings or submitting comments on the draft analysis for the BLM to consider in preparing the final analysis. Feedback on the Draft EIS will inform the Final EIS and the Record of Decision.
Those unable to attend one of the meetings are encouraged to review and comment on the Draft EIS via BLM’s project website at https://www.blm.gov/AmblerRoadEIS. Comments on the draft analysis should be specific to the document itself, referencing sections or pages, and include specific details regarding issues or concerns that also provide rationale for the concern or suggestion.
Ambler Road comments can be submitted by any of the following methods through Oct. 29, 2019:
Written by: BLM Communications on Sep 27, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News
