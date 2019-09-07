Comment Period Extended for Willow Development Plan Draft Analysis
New Oct. 29 deadline gives members of the public 15 additional days to provide input
ANCHORAGE — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) extended the deadline today for public comments on the proposed Willow Master Development Plan Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) from 45 to 60 days, moving the deadline from Oct. 15 to Oct. 29, 2019. The extension was provided to allow additional time for North Slope communities to focus on subsistence activities.
The BLM also updated its public meeting schedule to add details for its Oct. 2 gathering in Nuiqsut, AK, 5-8 p.m. at Kisik Center. This meeting will include a subsistence hearing in compliance with Section 810 of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act.
Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the environmental review process by attending one of the meetings or submitting comments on the draft analysis for the BLM to consider in preparing the final analysis. Feedback on the Draft EIS will inform the Final EIS and the Record of Decision.
Those unable to attend one of the meetings are encouraged to review and comment on the Draft EIS via BLM’s project website at http://www.blm.gov/alaska/WillowEIS. Comments on the draft analysis should be specific to the document itself, referencing sections or pages, and include specific details regarding issues or concerns that also provide rationale for the concern or suggestion.
Willow MDP comments can be submitted by any of the following methods through Oct. 29, 2019:
Written by: BLM-Alaska on Sep 7, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News
