Comments made by Jim Cobb On “Stop The Damage Project” page re: Minorcan Mullet/Captain Andy





We thank Minorcan Mullet / Captain Andy for doing such a good job of documenting, and bringing awareness in a sensible and honest manner. It is evident that oil spill response is ineffective due to the technology used, including the “Current Buster” which suffered what is known by industry as “entrainment” oil going over or under containment. The amount of oil discharge was not significant which laid bare the inability by the response industry to contain oil, even with millions of dollars invested into the “Environmental Protection Barrier” and a armada of vessels incapable of addressing any oil spill with standard “accredited scheme” equipment which only a few players are allowed to use.

The technology gap by fossil fuel industry funded “accreditation scheme” equipment is intentional. The exact same equipment that fails time after time is used by every oil spill response company globally.

Captain Andy, and those like him allow the viewer to see for themselves the inability to contain oil spills using existing equipment. Stop The Damage Project has solutions for incidents such as the Golden Ray and other ship-related pollution. As the planet’s oceans become endangered, we must stop fossil fuel-supported technology(or rather lack of) and embrace different methods illustrated in previous posts in “Stop The Damage Project”.

Each incident is different in complexity/challenges. The flexibility to contain oil spill at the source is the patented technology “Stop The DamageProject” is trying to bring awareness to the global public that better technology does exist, and is being obstructed by the response industry.

Please help our oceans by sharing the “Stop The Damage Project” with others. Thank you in advance for reading our posts.

Regards,

James Cobb



