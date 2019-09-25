Commercial Drive Burglar Apprehended by K9 Kenai Tuesday

Anchorage police announced the arrest of a suspect in the burglary of a commercial building on Commercial Drive during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

An APD traffic unit while patrolling the area on the 3100-block of Commercial Drive heard a tripped alarm at an address there and called it in to dispatch. Shortly after that traffic officer’s call-in, the building’s alarm company also called in to report an alarm going off.

The responding unit reported that “a window on the second floor appeared to have been forced open,” APD reported. Additional officers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter as the alarm company reported additional alarms being tripped in the structure.

K9 Kenai’s handler made several announcements both outside and inside the building with no response as officers began their search for a suspect. The suspect, now identified as 25-year-old Don Savelio, was located “hiding in a utility closet behind the boiler.”







Still refusing to give himself up, Savelio became the target of K9 Kenai. Kenai was released and soon latched on to Savelio’s arm, bringing him under control, and he was soon taken into custody.

Following his arrest, Savelio was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his dog-bite. After his release, he was interviewed by investigators and subsequently charged with Resisting, Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Possession of Burglary Tools.

He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail.