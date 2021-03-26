Commercial Driver on Dalton Highway Rolls after Medical Emergency Thursday







Alaska State Troopers were alerted to a commercial vehicle rollover on the Dalton Highway with a fatality on Thursday morning.

After being contacted concerning the accident at 8:12 am, troopers responded to the location at mile 11 of the highway, AST opened an investigation into the incident. The preliminary investigation determined that 47-year-old Kendall Baukol had suffered a medical emergency while traveling the highway.

During his medical emergency, Baukol’s vehicle left the roadway at a slow speed and rolled along the side of the highway.

Troopers believe that no foul play was involved in Baukol’s death.





