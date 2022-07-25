Wasilla Man Dies in KGB Road Rollover





Alaska State Troopers responded to a serious rollover accident on Knik-Goose Bay Road that resulted in a fatality according to AST reporting.

After receiving a report on the accident, troopers, Wasilla Police and EMS responded to mile 9 of KGB Road at 5 am on Sunday morning. Upon arrival, they found the driver and sole occupant, 23-year-old Jack Duran deceased.

An investigation of the evidence at the scene determined that Duran was headed northbound in his white 1994 Chevy Suburban when he failed to negotiate a turn and left the roadway, rolling his vehicle. When the vehicle rolled, it crashed into a tree along the roadway.

The State Medical Examiner’s office responded to the crash site and took possession of Duran’s remains.



