Iditarod’s 50th Special Awards Recipients Honored at Finishers Banquet in Nome





Nome, Alaska – The 2022 special awards given to mushers during and after Iditarod 50 were presented at the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race awards banquet in Nome on Sunday, March 20.

The awards, in their entirety, are listed below;

Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Alaska Award

The Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Alaska Award was first given out in 2019. This year, it was given to the first musher to reach the McGrath checkpoint. The winning musher received:

Musher mitts made of beaver fur and beaded moose hide handcrafted by Loretta Maillelle of McGrath

Musher hat made by Lucy Miller of McGrath

o Winner: Aaron Burmeister

GCI Dorothy G. Page Halfway Award

Presented by GCI since 1994, the 2022 award was given to the first musher to arrive in Cripple. The winning musher received:

$3,000 in gold nuggets

A commemorative trophy

o Winner: Brent Sass

The Lakefront Anchorage First Musher to the Yukon Award

Presented since 1983, the 2022 award was given to the first musher to the Yukon given at the Ruby checkpoint. The winning musher receives:

A five-course, gourmet dinner prepared at the checkpoint by The Lakefront Anchorage executive chef Mark Castillo

$3,500 in one-dollar bills

Bottle of Dom Pérignon

o Winner: Brent Sass

Bristol Bay Native Corporation Fish First Award

This award has been presented by Bristol Bay Native Corporation since 2014 to the first musher to reach the Kaltag checkpoint. The winning musher received:

A $2,000 check

A certificate for 25 pounds of fresh-caught, Bristol Bay salmon filets

Wood-burned art piece by BBNC shareholder and artist Apay’uq Moore

o Winner: Brent Sass

Ryan Air Gold Coast Award

The Ryan Air Gold Coast Award was first given out in 2019. It is given to the first musher to reach the Unalakleet checkpoint. The winning musher received:

One ounce in gold nuggets (valued at $2,000)

Ryan Air merchandise

o Winner: Brent Sass

Northrim Bank Achieve More Award

This award was first given out in 2018. Northrim Bank presented the award to the first musher to reach the White Mountain checkpoint. The winning musher received:

A check for $2,500

New for 2022, Northrim donated $1,500 in the winner’s name to the community of White Mountain

o Winner: Brent Sass

Rookie of the Year Award

This award has been presented since 1980 to the top-placing rookie. In 2022, the musher received:

A $2,000 check

A commemorative trophy

o Winner: Hanna Lyrek, who finished in 19th place in 10 days, 2 hours, 43 minutes and 12 seconds.

Nome Kennel Club Fastest Time from Safety to Nome

Presented by the Nome Kennel Club since 1973, this award goes to the musher with the fastest time from the Safety checkpoint to the finish in Nome. The musher received a $500 check.

Winner: Joar Leifseth Ulsom

Most Improved Musher Award

This award is presented to the musher who bettered his/her previous finish by the most places. The musher received:

$2,000 in cash

A commemorative trophy

o Winner: Chad Stoddard

Donlin Gold Sportsmanship Award

Presented since 1977 to the musher demonstrating sportsmanship, the recipient of the Donlin Gold Sportsmanship Award is chosen by fellow mushers. The winning musher received:

$3,000 check

A commemorative plaque

o Winner: Travis Beals

Most Inspirational Musher Award

Presented since 2010 to the most inspirational musher, the recipient of the Most Inspirational Musher Award is chosen by fellow mushers. The winning musher received a paid entry fee for the 2023 Iditarod.

Winner: Matthew Failor

Northern Air Cargo Herbie Nayokpuk Memorial Award

The Northern Air Cargo Herbie Nayokpuk Memorial Award has been presented since 2007 to the person who emulates “Herbie: The Shishmaref Cannon Ball” in his/her attitude on the trail. Race staff and officials choose the recipient. The winning musher received $1,049 in “pocket change” inside a Northern Air Cargo jacket.

Winner: Martin Buser

Golden Clipboard Award

Presented since 2001 to the most outstanding checkpoint, this award is chosen by the competing mushers. The checkpoint received a commemorative plaque.

Winner: All the checkpoints on the northern route

Leonhard Seppala Humanitarian Award

Presented since 1982 to a musher that demonstrates outstanding dog care while remaining competitive throughout the race, the recipient of the Leonhard Seppala Humanitarian Award is chosen by the veterinary team. The musher received:

Entry fee for the 2023 Iditarod

A commemorative trophy

o Winner: Dan Kaduce

City of Nome Lolly Medley Memorial Golden Harness Award

Presented in honor of the late Lolly Medley, a Wasilla harness maker and one of two women to run the second Iditarod, since in 1974. The recipient is chosen by mushers and awarded to the most outstanding lead dog(s). The canine athletes received an embroidered gold-colored harness.

Winner: Slater and Morello (Brent Sass’ team)

Lynden “Committed through the Last Mile” Red Lantern Award

Presented since 1973, the Red Lantern Award is given to the final finisher of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. New for the 2022 race, Lynden is sponsoring the award and the winning musher received a red lantern trophy and a $1,000 check.

Winner: Apayauq Reitan

