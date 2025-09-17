Congressman Begich Applauds Historic Investment in Rural Health





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Nick Begich (R-AK) applauded the announcement of the new $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Fund, the single largest investment in rural health care in American history. This initiative will improve health care delivery across rural America and provide new opportunities for access to care in Alaska.

“Alaska’s rural communities face some of the greatest health care challenges in the nation. In some cases, travel times can take hours or even days before Alaskans can see a provider. The Rural Health Transformation Fund is the largest rural health investment in history and represents a unique opportunity to meet those challenges head-on, marking a sustainable investment that will encourage innovation and strengthen access to healthcare for Alaskans,” said Congressman Begich.

The Rural Health Transformation Fund directly addresses these structural barriers by:

Supporting new care delivery models tailored to rural realities, including telemedicine and mobile health clinics.

Expanding access by strengthening the ability of rural providers to serve as long-term, sustainable access points for care.

Recruiting and retaining skilled providers to meet the health care needs of Alaska’s rural communities. Funding for recruitment and retention with a 5-year commitment is tailor-made for remote Alaska vacancies.

Encouraging the adoption of advanced digital tools to improve patient care and expand access.

The Rural Health Transformation Fund was announced by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and provides $10 billion annually beginning in 2026, with applications now open for states to submit proposals. Funding will be allocated both equally across participating states and based on rural need. No state match is required.

Applications are due November 5th, 2025.

