Evan Anthony Chiskok, Jr. Sentenced to More Than 42 Years for Attempted Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Probation Violations







(Anchorage, Alaska) – Thursday Anchorage Judge Jack McKenna sentenced 60-year-old Evan Anthony Chiskok, Jr. to 40 years to serve for Attempted Sexual Assault in the First Degree. Judge McKenna also found Chiskok had violated his probation in a 2008 Sexual Abuse of a Minor case and revoked all of Chiskok’s remaining probation time, adding an additional 32 months to the sentence.

The sentence stemmed from conduct occurring on June 6, 2022, when Chiskok sexually assaulted the victim at Eastchester Park. Witnesses heard the victim crying out for help and intervened. Chiskok then fled the scene. The witnesses were able to provide law enforcement with a description that included Chiskok’s name and the direction he had gone. A K9 track was conducted, and Chiskok was located a short distance away with some of the victim’s belongings.

Trial took place on Sept. 25, 2025 – Oct. 3, 2025. The jury returned a guilty verdict for Attempted Sexual Assault in the First Degree. Superior Court Judge McKenna presided over the trial in Anchorage.

The minimum amount of time Chiskok could have been sentenced to was 35 years based on his criminal history, and this was the sentence that he requested. Judge McKenna found that this conduct was extremely serious and brazen and without the intervention of others, this would have been sexual assault and not just an attempt. Judge McKenna further agreed with the State that aggravating factors applied because Chiskok was on probation for Sexual Abuse of a Minor at the time of this offense. For all of those reasons, Judge McKenna agreed that a sentence above the mandatory minimum was appropriate and sentenced Chiskok to 50 years with 10 years suspended, leaving a total of 40 years to serve. Chiskok will also be on probation for 10 years upon release and must register as a sex offender for life.

Additionally, Judge McKenna agreed with the State’s recommendation to revoke all remaining probation time for Chiskok in his probation violation case. Chiskok had been convicted in 2009 for a 2008 Sexual Abuse of a Minor case and sentenced to 15 years with 5 years suspended. After serving his time, he was released and has since had numerous probation violations. This most recent violation was the fifth time before the court since his initial release to probation. All 32 months of his remaining probation time was imposed as a result of the new Sexual Assault, for a total of 42 years and 8 months to serve as a result of both sentences.

Unfortunately, the victim in this present case passed away prior to trial, but the State hopes that her family finds some comfort in the sentence. The State thanks the good Samaritans who intervened and prevented Chiskok from completing this sexual assault, and thanks those witnesses for helping the victim and for their testimony.

The case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department Special Victims Unit with assistance from Anchorage Patrol Officers and K9 Officers. The officers quick response enabled them to locate Chiskok before he could escape, and APD’s exemplary investigation provided the evidence resulting in this conviction.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt with the assistance of paralegal Christiana Peter.

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