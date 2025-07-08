Congressman Begich Statement of Final Passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act









WASHINGTON, D.C. –Last week, Congressman Nick Begich released the following statement after the final passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act:

Today, Congress finalized one of the most consequential legislative efforts in decades by passing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

For Alaska, this is a transformative victory. This bill solidifies Alaska’s position as a cornerstone of our nation’s energy future, mandating lease sales of at least 1.6 million acres in ANWR, 20 million acres in NPR-A, and at least 6 million acres in Cook Inlet, growing Alaska’s royalties on these lands by 40 percent getting us one step closer to fulfilling the promise guaranteed to us at Statehood. These leases will unlock tens of billions in investment, generate thousands of high-paying jobs, and restore Alaska’s right to produce. This bill also codifies a 25% increase in timber harvests on federal lands, providing our long sought pathway for Alaska’s forest economy.

This bill includes the single largest investment in the history of the U.S. Coast Guard, strengthening our homeland security and Arctic presence with 16 new icebreakers and major upgrades to Alaskan ports and facilities. It secures the border with over $100 billion for the wall and enforcement capabilities to stop the flow of deadly fentanyl and restore the rule of law. It also invests in our Alaska-based military infrastructure to reinforce our nation’s position of strength. And for our skies, this bill invests $12.5 billion to upgrade our Air Traffic Control systems – a critical investment for aviation safety.

The One Big Beautiful Bill delivers for hardworking Alaskans. It makes permanent tax cuts for families and small businesses, eliminates taxes on tips and overtime, and enacts common-sense reforms to strengthen safety net programs by protecting the vulnerable while ensuring greater accountability. For our seniors, the One Big Beautiful Bill delivers much needed relief. 88% of all seniors who receive Social Security will pay no tax on their Social Security benefits.

The One Big Beautiful Bill delivers on the America First mandate given to us last November. Alaska has always led the way, and today, we lead again with strength and a renewed purpose that our resource rich state will unlock prosperity and strength for all America.

With the passage of this bill, we are restoring strength, reviving growth, and respecting the values that have made our nation so remarkable. The One Big Beautiful Bill lays the foundation for Alaska’s future and renews our hope in the American dream.

A safer, stronger, more prosperous America.