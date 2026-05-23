Governor Dunleavy amends May 11 disaster declaration to include additional areas







JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON — Governor Mike Dunleavy has expanded his May 11, disaster declaration to include the Iditarod Regional Education Area (REAA) and the Lower Yukon REAA to the areas eligible for state disaster assistance programs.

The initial disaster declaration activated the state’s Public Assistance Program and Individual Assistance Program. These programs are now available in the added areas.

Each spring, many Alaskan river communities face an increased risk of flooding during break-up due to ice jam which back up water and ice. Beginning on May 7, the community of Chalkyitsik on the Black River saw flooding with impacts to homes and other low-lying areas. On May 9, the community of Hughes on Koyukuk River saw flooding to homes and the community’s runway. Residents sheltered at the tribal hall, and some were evacuated to Fairbanks. All have returned to the community.

Currently, an ice jam in the vicinity of Russian Mission has caused flooding in Russian Mission, Anvik, Grayling, and Holy Cross. Holy Cross has been the most severely impacted with at least five homes evacuated. These residents are sheltering within the community. Holy Cross’s runway has been completely inundated, and other infrastructure has been affected.

The State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) and our River Watch teams are in direct communication with city and tribal leadership in affected communities. State agencies such as the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, Department of Environmental Conservation, and Alaska State Troopers are coordinating response efforts with the SEOC. The state’s Mass Care Task Force, which includes the American Red Cross of Alaska and Salvation Army Alaska Division, are providing support where it is feasible.

The River Watch teams are continuing to monitor flood affected communities and provide flood potential information to communities downstream. Additional ice jam flooding is possible on the lower portion of the Yukon River and multiple communities are under a National Weather Service Flood Warning.

The state Public Assistance program focuses on restoring essential infrastructure, including buildings, roads, utilities, bridges, and communications systems, to their pre-disaster state. Local jurisdictions, tribal organizations, and specific non-profits with documented damages may qualify for these recovery grants.

Additionally, the Individual Assistance and Temporary Housing programs help families and individuals recover from damage to primary residences and essential personal property. Register for State of Alaska Individual Assistance at DHS&EM | Home

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