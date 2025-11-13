Congressman Begich Statement on Funding Bill to Reopen the Government





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nov. 12, 2025 — Congressman Nick Begich (R-AK) released the following statement following House Republicans passing a funding bill to reopen the government:

“Tonight, the House took decisive action to reopen the federal government and ensure that essential services and paychecks are restored to hardworking federal employees, many of whom continued to serve throughout this shutdown.

This bill delivers a responsible solution that gets Americans back to work. With this funding package passed, it’s time to turn the page and continue to advance America first priorities: strengthening our economy, ensuring energy dominance, securing our borders, supporting our veterans, and fighting for the people of Alaska.”

