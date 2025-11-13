Congressman Begich Statement on Funding Bill to Reopen the Government

By on Comments Off on Congressman Begich Statement on Funding Bill to Reopen the Government


Nick Begich
Nick Begich

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nov. 12, 2025 — Congressman Nick Begich (R-AK) released the following statement following House Republicans passing a funding bill to reopen the government:

“Tonight, the House took decisive action to reopen the federal government and ensure that essential services and paychecks are restored to hardworking federal employees, many of whom continued to serve throughout this shutdown. 

This bill delivers a responsible solution that gets Americans back to work. With this funding package passed, it’s time to turn the page and continue to advance America first priorities: strengthening our economy, ensuring energy dominance, securing our borders, supporting our veterans, and fighting for the people of Alaska.”

###


  , , ,

Congressman Begich Statement on Funding Bill to Reopen the Government added by on
View all posts by Office of Congressman Nick Begich →