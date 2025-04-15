Congressman Begich Highlights First 100 Days in Congress





WASHINGTON— In his first 100 days in office, Congressman Nick Begich (R-AK) has delivered for Alaska and brought innovative thinking and leadership to the halls of Congress. With legislative achievements, strategic committee roles, and extensive travel across the state, Congressman Begich is not wasting a moment in serving the people of Alaska.

“In just the first 100 days, we’ve set a strong foundation – passing legislation, advocating for Alaska’s right to develop our resources, and making the case for Alaska in Washington, D.C. From advancing Alaska Native sovereignty to championing digital innovation and standing up for resource development, our team is working every angle to deliver for Alaskans. That is what I came here to do – tell Alaska’s story in the halls of Congress, and I will continue that mission as I serve the people of our great state. This is just the beginning,” said Congressman Begich.

HIGHLIGHTS OF CONGRESSMAN BEGICH’S STRONG FIRST 100 DAYS:

First freshman to pass legislation out of the House

Three bills successfully passed by the House, including landmark Alaska Native legislation

One of the few members to be appointed to two Vice Chair positions

Vice Chair positions Introduced a comprehensive Bitcoin bill to enhance innovation and financial freedom in the United States.

Returned over $460k to constituents through casework and closed over 100 cases

50 meetings and visits in Alaska

100 meetings with constituents and companies in Washington, D.C.

27 hearings and briefings for committees and subcommittees

Committee Assignments

In his first term, Congressman Begich was appointed to three committees which have critical impacts for Alaska: House Committee on Natural Resources, House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure, and the House Committee on Science, Space, & Technology.

These committee assignments directly impact Alaska’s resources, economy, and infrastructure.

In addition to his committee assignments, Congressman Begich was appointed to eight House subcommittees:

House Committee on Natural Resources

Vice Chair, Subcommittee on Energy & Mineral Resources

Subcommittee on Oversight & Investigations

House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure

Subcommittee on Aviation

Vice Chair, Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials

Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation

House Committee on Science, Space, & Technology

Subcommittee on Oversight & Investigations

Subcommittee on Energy

Subcommittee on Environment

Legislation

Congressman Begich hit the ground running from day one and has championed Alaska’s future by introducing legislation that strengthens Alaksa native communities, invests in innovation, supports veterans, and secures long-term economic growth.

On day one after being sworn in, Congressman Begich introduced his first two pieces of legislation – H.R. 42, the Alaska Native Settlement Trust Eligibility Act, and H.R. 43, the Alaska Native Village Municipal Lands Restoration Act of 2025. These landmark bills restore equity and access for Alaska Native communities, securing long-overdue recognition and empowering local governance over ancestral lands. The House passed both H.R. 42 and H.R. 43.

Building on his commitment to Alaska’s veterans, Congressman Begich introduced H.R. 410, the Alaska Native Vietnam Era Veterans Land Allotment Extension Act, extending the opportunity for eligible Native veterans to claim land promised to them decades ago.

Understanding the importance of innovation to Alaska’s future, Congressman Begich introduced H.R. 1368, the DOE and NASA Interagency Research Coordination Act, to foster collaboration between federal agencies and strengthen U.S. leadership in science and technology. The House passed H.R. 1368.

In March, he introduced H.R. 2032, the BITCOIN Act of 2025, landmark legislation to provide a regulatory framework for digital assets while promoting economic freedom and technological growth. This legislation will establish the U.S. as a leader in financial innovation while protecting personal freedoms.

Recognizing the urgent need to address youth mental health, Congressman Begich also introduced bipartisan legislation with Congresswoman Gillen (NY-04). H.R. 2630, the Youth Suicide Prevention Research Act, which will bolster federal research and expand resources aimed at preventing youth suicide.

Together, these bills reflect Congressman Begich’s determination to lead with action and ensure that Alaska’s priorities are front and center in Congress.

Congressman Begich has co-sponsored several key pieces of legislation:

“Protecting American Energy Production Act”, which prevents the federal government from banning hydraulic fracturing without Congressional authorization.

“Superior National Forest Restoration Act of 2025”, which rescinds Public Land Order 7917, reinstates mineral leases and permits, and ensures timely review of Mine Plans of Operations in the Superior National Forest.

“Fix Our Forests Act”, which stablishes requirements for managing forests on federal land, including reducing wildfire threats and expediting review of forest management projects.

“No Iranian Energy Act”, legislation that imposes sanctions on entities involved in Iraq’s importation of natural gas from Iran.

“HALT Fentanyl Act”, which classifies fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs and increases penalties for trafficking.

“Veterans’ ACCESS Act of 2025”, legislation that improves veterans’ access to healthcare by expanding eligibility, reducing wait times, and increasing service availability.

“Disabled Veterans Housing Support Act”, which excludes service-connected disability compensation when determining eligibility for certain housing assistance programs

“Secretary of the Coast Guard Act”, legislation that would establish a Cabinet-level Secretary of the Coast Guard to oversee all Coast Guard operations and activities.

“United States Reciprocal Trade Act”, which authorizes the President to impose reciprocal duties or restrictions on foreign goods equivalent to those imposed on U.S. goods.

“Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act”, which requires healthcare practitioners to provide the same care to infants born alive after an attempted abortion as to any other newborn.

“Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act”, which prevents violence against women by individuals unlawfully present in the U.S. by imposing stricter penalties and enhancing enforcement measures.

“REMAIN in Mexico Act of 2025”, which requires the Department of Homeland Security to implement the Migrant Protection Protocols, mandating that certain asylum seekers wait in Mexico during their immigration proceedings.

“Hearing Protection Act”, which removes firearm silencers from the list of items regulated under the National Firearms Act.

“Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act”, which allows individuals with valid concealed carry permits from one state to carry concealed firearms in other states that permit concealed carry.

“Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act of 2025”, which provides Medicare coverage for all physicians’ services furnished by chiropractors within the scope of their license.

Highlights From the 119th Congress First 100 Days

In the first 100 days, Congressman Begich and his Republican Colleagues in the House have championed the America-First mandate:

The Laken Riley Act was signed into law

Passed the Budget Resolution – laying the framework for the budget reconciliation process

Slashed countless Biden-era energy regulations that locked up Alaska

Congressman Begich is only getting started. With a commitment to Alaska’s people and values, he continues to fight for resource development, economic opportunity, and constitutional freedoms.

