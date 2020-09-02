Congressman Don Young Announces Department of Justice Grants to Combat Domestic Violence, Support Survivors in Alaska

Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, Alaska Congressman Don Young announced that the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Violence Against Women has awarded $320,000 to the Kenaitze Indian Tribe, and $243,619 to the Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. This grant funding was made available under the Justice for Families Grant Program and the State and Territorial Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Coalitions Program. In addition to assisting state-wide coalitions prevent and respond to domestic violence, these federal initiatives also help improve the response of the civil and criminal justice system to families with a history of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.
“Every year, women and girls around the country survive rape, domestic abuse, and other forms of tragic violence, and sadly, many of these heinous crimes are more prevalent in Alaska Native communities,” said Congressman Don Young. “Alaska often ranks first as the state with the highest rates of women killed by men, and Alaska Native women are ten times more likely to experience domestic violence than other women in the United States. We can and must do more to prevent violence against women, support survivors, and bring perpetrators of these criminal acts to justice. This funding will go a long way toward helping the Kenaitze Tribe and the Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault keep our children and families safe. We must always promote a culture of zero-tolerance for domestic violence, and I am grateful to the Department of Justice for recognizing the urgent need for these crucial resources. I will continue working in Congress to ensure that all of our communities are safe places for Alaskans to thrive.”
