Congressman Don Young Announces Over $18 Million in Health and Human Services Grants for Alaska
Washington, D.C. – Monday, Alaska Congressman Don Young announced over $18 million worth of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants for health care organizations and programs across the state of Alaska. A full list of awards can be found below.
“The health and well-being of Alaskans has always been one of my top concerns in Congress. Our state’s unique geography can present many roadblocks when it comes to the delivery of essential health care services,” said Congressman Young. “Time and time again Alaska’s health care providers have been able to rise to the occasion to deliver high-quality care in our cities, rural areas, and Native communities. I congratulate the recipients of these HHS awards and will continue my work in Congress to ensure that the Department remains funded and that their grant programs can continue to serve my constituents.”
Grantee Name and Award Amounts
- Alaska Department of Health, $1,756,469
- Alaska Department of Health, $167,158
- Alaska Department of Health, $271,106
- Alaska Department of Health, $542,402
- Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Inc., $2,239,125
- Aleutian Pribilof Island Associations, $167,000
- Aleutian Pribilof Island Associations, $56,636
- Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center, $167,000
- Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center, $36,000
- Barati Medical, LLC, $344,877
- Bethel Family Clinic Alaska Initiative, $45,063
- Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation, $16,932
- Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation, $167,000
- Bristol Bay Borough, $137,000
- Bristol Bay Borough, $18,505
- Cook Inlet Native Head Start, $3,339,120
- Cook Inlet Tribal Council, Inc., $150,000
- Cook Inlet Tribal Council, Inc., $300,000
- Council of Athabascan Tribal Government, $12,572
- Council of Athabascan Tribal Government, $167,000
- Cross Road Health Ministries, Inc., $167,000
- Cross Road Health Ministries, Inc., $40,623
- Eastern Aleutian Tribes, Inc, $86,768
- Fairbanks Native Association, $299,593
- Fairbanks Native Association, $794,867
- Girdwood Health Clinic, $167,000
- Girdwood Health Clinic, $8,767
- Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, Inc., $167,000
- Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, Inc., $50,065
- Interior Community Health Center, $96,310
- Kenaitze Indian Tribe, $2,562,861
- Kodiak Area Native Association, $135,594
- Kodiak Area Native Association, $167,000
- Kodiak Island Health Care Foundation, $167,000
- Kodiak Island Health Care Foundation, $75,634
- Manillaq Association, $167,000
- Manillaq Association, $6,000
- Mat-Su Health Services, Inc., $167,000
- Mat-Su Health Services, Inc., $35,000
- Municipality of Skagway, $9,361
- Native Village of Eyak, $167,000
- Native Village of Eyak, $45,586
- Norton Sound Health Corporation, $167,000
- Norton Sound Health Corporation, $79,454
- Peninsula Community Health Services of Alaska, Inc., $167,000
- Peninsula Community Health Services of Alaska, Inc., $46,110
- Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska, $325,000
- Seldovia Village Tribe, $51,833
- Seward, City of, $167,000
- Seward, City of, $39,800
- Southcentral Foundation, $167,000
- Southcentral Foundation, $65,974
- Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, $167,000
- Sunshine Community Health Center, Inc., $167,000
- Sunshine Community Health Center, Inc., $35,000
- Tanana Chiefs Conference, $50,667
- United Way of Anchorage Support Navigators, $100,000
- Yakutat Tlingit Tribe, $167,000
- Yakutat Tlingit Tribe Health Center Cluster, $15,556
- Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation, $167,000
- Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation, $6,000
- Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation, $931,408