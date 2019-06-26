Congressman Don Young Announces Winner of the 2019 Congressional Art Competition

- Home
Image: Kelton Jensen’s winning piece, “The Wacky Taste of Imagination.”
Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, Alaska Congressman Don Young announced that Kelton Jensen, a 10th grade student at Palmer High School, has been named the winner of the 2019 Congressional Art Competition for the entire State of Alaska. His winning piece, The Wacky Taste of Imagination, was chosen by judges from the Alaska School Activities Association as part of their statewide art contest. Kelton’s artwork will be showcased in the United States Capitol complex for an entire year.
“Each year, I look forward to witnessing the artistic talents and creativity of young artists from across our great state,” said Congressman Don Young. “I offer my sincerest congratulations to Kelton and his family on this great achievement. Kelton’s artwork will be on display for visitors and dignitaries from around the world to see, and that is a great honor for Kelton and Palmer High School, but also for me as his Representative in Congress. I am confident that Kelton’s hard work and artistic vision will inspire future young Alaskans to enter their artwork in this prestigious competition.”