Congressman Don Young Applauds Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Enactment, Attends President’s White House Signing Ceremony





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monday, Alaska Congressman Don Young attended the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s signing ceremony at the White House. Following the bill’s enactment by President Biden, Congressman Young released the below statement:

“Today is a very big day for our nation and its economic future. I am grateful to have had a front-row seat as the President signed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. This landmark legislation could not have come at a more urgent time. When I look at some of our roads, bridges, and ports, I do not like what I see. This infrastructure bill represents what very well could be our last chance to make the federal investments necessary to modernize and strengthen America’s infrastructure needs. Alaska is unlike any other state in the union. Our unique, often harsh terrain means we have very different infrastructure demands than the Lower 48. With this bill’s historic investments in Alaska, our families, workers, and businesses will be able to drive on safer roads, cross stronger bridges, and secure greater access to broadband internet than ever before. From Ketchikan to Utqiaġvik and everywhere in between, Alaska’s infrastructure future looks bright. In the months ahead, I look forward to working with businesses, state and local governments, labor leaders, and other stakeholders to highlight the projects funded by this bill across Alaska.

Was this legislation perfect? No, but few are. However, I firmly believe that we cannot sacrifice the good for the perfect. Very frankly, inaction on infrastructure risks our nation’s fundamental economic independence and strength. Like all legislation, this bill has critics on both sides of the aisle. But let me be clear: I represent Alaskans, and I do not make decisions based on which way the political winds are blowing. To quote my dear friend, our late Senator Ted Stevens, ‘to hell with politics, just do what is right for Alaska!’”

