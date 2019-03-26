Congressman Don Young Applauds Successful Missile Defense Exercise over the Pacific Ocean

Washington, D.C. – Monday, Alaska Congressman Don Young, member of the House Missile Defense Caucus, released the following statement in response to a successful test of ground-based interceptors over the Pacific Ocean by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA). Congressman Young has successfully worked with the Alaska Delegation to secure over $2.1 billion for Ballistic Missile Defense installations, including $200 million for the missile field currently under construction at Fort Greely.
“For years, adversaries like Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China have been accelerating their ballistic missile programs with the goal of creating weapons that can reach the United States. If we are to adequately protect our homeland, it is critical that the United States support and expand our ground-based missile defense infrastructure. Today’s successful test over the Pacific by MDA further emphasizes the value of missile defense interceptors to our national security, and I will continue advocating for our nation’s missile defense sites.”
“The State of Alaska is unique to our national defense posture, as its geographic position allows our missile defense site at Fort Greely to protect all 50 states. Twenty years ago, I spearheaded the passage of the All-American Resolution – language that was critical to bringing a Ballistic Missile Defense System to Fort Greely. We can all be proud of our unique role in protecting American families, and now is not the time to let up in our commitment to Ballistic Missile Defense. Though we hope to never have to use them, they remain vital to deterring rogue regimes. I will continue leading efforts in Congress to defend our homeland and support our Missile Defense Systems.”