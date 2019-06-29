Congressman Don Young Files for Re-Election as Congressman for All Alaska

- Home
ANCHORAGE, AK – Friday, Alaska Congressman Don Young released the following statement after he filed for re-election to a 25th term as Alaska’s sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives:
“Next week, our nation pauses on the Fourth of July to recognize and honor the founding principles that helped make our country great: freedom, liberty, and independence. I know as well as anybody that these principles are alive and well in Alaska, but we need to make sure the voices of freedom-loving Alaskans are heard loud and clear in Washington. That is why today, I filed for another opportunity to represent Alaskans in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Together, we have secured many wins for Alaska. Whether it is the construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, protecting and strengthening the fishing industry that is so critical to Alaska’s economy and way of life, or finally opening up ANWR for energy development, I believe we are at a critical juncture. Last year, Democrats took over the House of Representatives, and without a strong voice in Congress, the progress secured for Alaskans is at risk. My motivation to serve is the same as it was when I first ran for Congress four decades ago: I will fight for you, I will fight for our children and grandchildren, I will fight to make Alaska and our nation a better place and to secure a future that is brighter than ever.
As I embark on this campaign, I humbly ask once again for your support. I am honored to serve as your Congressman, and I look forward to returning to Washington in 2021 to continue working on behalf of the people of the great State of Alaska!”