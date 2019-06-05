Congressman Don Young Introduces Resolution Recognizing International Year of the Salmon

- Home
Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, Alaska Congressman Don Young and Congressman Jared Huffman (D-CA), Co-Chairs of the Wild Salmon Caucus, introduced a House Resolution to recognize and honor the International Year of the Salmon (IYS). IYS is a collaboration between multiple Northern Hemisphere countries, including the United States and Canada. 2019 is the focal year for IYS, with projects and activities designed to raise awareness and understanding of the issues facing wild salmon planned to continue through 2022.
“Alaskans know how precious our wild salmon is not only to our economy, but to our way of life,” said Congressman Don Young. “International Year of the Salmon is an excellent chance for our global community to come together and recommit ourselves to pursuing policies that allow our salmon populations to thrive. For the good of Alaska’s fishermen, our tourism economy, and the families who depend on salmon as a food source, I am proud to join my Wild Salmon Caucus Co-Chair, Congressman Jared Huffman, in recognizing the International Year of the Salmon.”
“The North Coast is home to many of California’s iconic salmon runs, which support the economic and cultural vitality of coastal communities, tribes, and aquatic ecosystems,” said Congressman Jared Huffman, co-chair of the Wild Salmon Caucus and Chair of the Water, Oceans, and Wildlife Subcommittee. “Unfortunately, climate change, droughts, and habitat loss have threatened vulnerable salmon populations. I’m glad to reach across the aisle and work with Congressman Don Young to recognize 2019 as the International Year of the Salmon and shine a light on the importance of wild salmon conservation.”
“Salmon is an economic powerhouse for Alaska and throughout much of the northern hemisphere,” said Jill Weitz, Juneau resident and Campaign Director of Salmon Beyond Borders. “Working together to better understand salmon populations is investing in the future; International Year of the Salmon is a celebration to defend this iconic species for generations to come.”
