Congressman Don Young Invites Alaskans to Join Him in Thanking Dr. Anne Zink

Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, Alaska Congressman Don Young launched a new website feature allowing Alaskans to send a note to Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink and her staff, thanking them for their hard work in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the coming weeks, Congressman Young will compile the digital thank you notes for delivery to Dr. Zink. Click here to send a note.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a trying time for our state and nation. The real heroes in this crisis are the doctors and medical professionals who are on the front lines working tirelessly to keep our communities and families safe,” said Congressman Young. “In Dr. Anne Zink, Alaskans have a champion for public health, and the tireless round-the-clock efforts of her and her staff have been critical in helping to control the spread of COVID-19. I want Dr. Zink and her staff to know just how grateful Alaskans are for everything they do. This period of social distancing is a great opportunity to send a digital thank you note to Dr. Zink from home. I invite all Alaskans to take a brief moment to visit my website to compose and submit a note to Dr. Zink. In the coming weeks, I will be compiling all of the thank you notes for delivery to Dr. Zink and her team. Our state owes our medical professionals a debt we can never fully repay. In the meantime, let us honor the work of health care professionals like Dr. Zink by continuing to practice social distancing, thoroughly and frequently washing your hands, and following other COVID-19 CDC guidelines. May God Bless our nation’s doctors!”
Please click here to send a thank you note to Dr. Zink.
