Congressman Don Young Issues Statement Following Elimination of ISIS Leader





Washington, D.C. – Thursday, following the death of the leader of ISIS in a U.S.-led raid in Syria, Alaska Congressman Don Young released the below statement:

“Today, the despicable leader of ISIS, whose name deserves no repeating, was eliminated during a pre-dawn U.S. Special Operations raid in Syria. Any day our brave men and women eliminate a brutal terrorist is a good day for America and the safety of the free world. ISIS has always been the embodiment of the depravity of humankind; their relentless evil has brought pain and anguish upon far too many innocent people. I commend our brave servicemembers who carried out this raid in Syria. I am deeply grateful for their heroism, and they deserve our continued respect and support. To remaining members of ISIS and would-be leaders, you are on watch. Our second-to-none military will not hesitate to make you pay for the atrocities you have committed against humanity.”

###





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

