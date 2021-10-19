Congressman Don Young Launches Television and Radio Ads to Help Alaskans Overcome Vaccine Hesitancy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monday, Alaska Congressman Don Youngformally announced the launch of television and radio ads in support of the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Alaska. The spots, which are currently airing on Alaska’s News Source and radio stations such as KENI and KBRJ, come as Alaska continues to experience a surge of COVID-19 infections. Twenty health care facilities in Alaska have activated “crisis standards of care” due to the overwhelming influx of patients infected with COVID-19. On Friday alone, Alaska reported three deaths, 1,000 new infections, and 200 hospitalizations. Congressman Young also shared his experienced with COVID-19 and vaccination on the Conquer COVID Podcast, which can be found here.
- To watch Congressman Young’s TV spot, click here or on the image above.
- To hear his radio spot, click here.
- To listen to the Conquer COVID Podcast with Congressman Don Young, click here.
Background and timeline:
- March 2020: Congressman Young helps the House of Representatives pass the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which allocated $10 billion to accelerate vaccine production and distribution through Operation Warp Speed (OWS).
- July 2020: Pfizer-BioNTech announced a $1.95 billion agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense to meet Operation Warp Speed’s goal to begin delivering 300 million doses of a vaccine in 2021.
- December 2020: The United States Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine.
- Moderna, another Operation Warp Speed participant, announces that the FDA issued emergency authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna’s vaccine received $1 billion from OWS for development, and another $1.5 billion for distribution.
- Following his own recovery from COVID-19, Congressman Young urges Alaskans who have also recovered to donate convalescent plasma.
- Congressman Young is briefed by Providence Health on the arrival of the first vaccine doses to Alaska.
- Ahead of Christmas, Congressman Young votes for further appropriations to accelerate vaccine distribution.
- January 2021: As the vaccine rollout continues, Congressman Young announces that Alaskans 65+ are eligible to be vaccinated and directs them to appointment resources.
- March 2021: Congressman Young announces that Alaskans 16 and older are now eligible for vaccination and encourages them to do so.
- April 2021: Following his second vaccine dose, Congressman Young announces that he is fully vaccinated, and urges Alaskans to get vaccinated as well
- July 2021: Amid rising national infection rates, Congressman Young once again reiterates that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and available for free.
- Congressman Young releases a public service announcement urging Alaskans to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the Delta strain.
- October 2021: Congressman Young releases television and radio ads to overcome vaccine hesitancy and encourage vaccination. He also records a podcast with the Conquer COVID Coalition.