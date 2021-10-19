Congressman Don Young Launches Television and Radio Ads to Help Alaskans Overcome Vaccine Hesitancy





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monday, Alaska Congressman Don Youngformally announced the launch of television and radio ads in support of the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Alaska. The spots, which are currently airing on Alaska’s News Source and radio stations such as KENI and KBRJ, come as Alaska continues to experience a surge of COVID-19 infections. Twenty health care facilities in Alaska have activated “crisis standards of care” due to the overwhelming influx of patients infected with COVID-19. On Friday alone, Alaska reported three deaths, 1,000 new infections, and 200 hospitalizations. Congressman Young also shared his experienced with COVID-19 and vaccination on the Conquer COVID Podcast, which can be found here.

To watch Congressman Young’s TV spot, click here or on the image above.

To hear his radio spot, click here.

To listen to the Conquer COVID Podcast with Congressman Don Young, click here.

Background and timeline:

March 2020: Congressman Young helps the House of Representatives pass the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which allocated $10 billion to accelerate vaccine production and distribution through Operation Warp Speed (OWS).

July 2020: Pfizer-BioNTech announced a $1.95 billion agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense to meet Operation Warp Speed's goal to begin delivering 300 million doses of a vaccine in 2021.

December 2020: The United States Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine. Moderna, another Operation Warp Speed participant, announces that the FDA issued emergency authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna's vaccine received $1 billion from OWS for development, and another $1.5 billion for distribution. Following his own recovery from COVID-19, Congressman Young urges Alaskans who have also recovered to donate convalescent plasma. Congressman Young is briefed by Providence Health on the arrival of the first vaccine doses to Alaska. Ahead of Christmas, Congressman Young votes for further appropriations to accelerate vaccine distribution.

January 2021: As the vaccine rollout continues, Congressman Young announces that Alaskans 65+ are eligible to be vaccinated and directs them to appointment resources.

March 2021: Congressman Young announces that Alaskans 16 and older are now eligible for vaccination and encourages them to do so.

April 2021: Following his second vaccine dose, Congressman Young announces that he is fully vaccinated, and urges Alaskans to get vaccinated as well

July 2021: Amid rising national infection rates, Congressman Young once again reiterates that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and available for free. Congressman Young releases a public service announcement urging Alaskans to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the Delta strain.

October 2021: Congressman Young releases television and radio ads to overcome vaccine hesitancy and encourage vaccination. He also records a podcast with the Conquer COVID Coalition.


