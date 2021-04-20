Congressman Don Young Receives Mongolian Friendship Medal from Mongolian Ambassador to the United States







Washington, D.C. – Monday, Alaska Congressman Don Young, Co-Chair of the Congressional Mongolia Caucus, received the Mongolian Friendship Medal today at the Mongolian Embassy in Washington, D.C. The medal was awarded by Yondon Otgonbayar, Mongolian Ambassador to the United States.

“It was my great honor to have been awarded the Mongolian Friendship Medal today by Ambassador Otgonbayar. I have always said that you cannot make it far in life without allies, and Mongolia is a true friend to both Alaska and the United States,” said Congressman Don Young. “As Co-Chair of the Congressional Mongolia Caucus, I have worked hard to strengthen the bonds between our two nations. While it is far away, Mongolia looks to the United States as its third neighbor. Frankly, I cannot blame them, given that they are sandwiched right between Russia and China. Securing peace around the globe requires leaders dedicated to the cause, and I am grateful to our friends in Mongolia for their commitment to a safe, free, and stable world in the 21st Century. It is with sincere gratitude and appreciation that I accept this recognition. I look forward to the continued collaboration between our two nations.”

Full resolution photos of Congressman Young and Ambassador Otgonbayar can be found here:

Image 1

Image 2

Image 3

###





