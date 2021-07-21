Congressman Don Young Stands Up for Alaska’s Environment and Public Health, Votes for PFAS Action Act







WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Alaska Congressman Don Young, a member of the bipartisan Congressional PFAS Task Force, helped the House pass H.R. 2467, the PFAS Action Act of 2021. This legislation mandates the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to declare two polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) as hazardous substances eligible for EPA Superfund cleanup resources and implement a requirement that polluters pay for remediation. Passage of this bill comes at a critical time. In April, the State of Alaska filed a lawsuit against manufacturers of PFAS chemicals, which have been found in Alaska’s groundwater.

“There is broad consensus that exposure to PFAS chemicals poses a risk to human health, and today, I proudly helped the House pass legislation to address the serious impacts of these substances,” said Congressman Don Young. “Too many Alaskan communities, particularly those in close proximity to military bases, have faced challenges in remediating PFAS contamination. For years, several Alaskan communities have been forced to drink bottled water following PFAS contamination; very frankly, that is wrong. It has been one of my highest priorities to address PFAS contamination in our state and across the country. Last Congress, I supported the FY 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which included a military phase-out of PFAS-based firefighting foam in addition to strengthening our PFAS monitoring capabilities. The legislation passed today builds on the accomplishments of the NDAA, and is another important step toward ensuring our communities a future free of PFAS exposure. I will continue working with friends on both sides of the aisle to ensure our environment and public health are safe from needless chemical contamination for years to come.”

###





